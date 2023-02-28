Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $275.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.75. 4,363,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,583. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

