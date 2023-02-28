Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $680.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $680.50.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Lonza Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LZAGY stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.74.

About Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

