LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 692.5% from the January 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in LM Funding America by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LM Funding America in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LMFA traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 515,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,380. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. LM Funding America has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

