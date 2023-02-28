Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.57% of Lithia Motors worth $33,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 116.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD traded up $2.56 on Tuesday, reaching $260.72. The company had a trading volume of 19,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.15 and a 200-day moving average of $233.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

