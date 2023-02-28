Litecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.93 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $95.69 or 0.00407070 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion and $399.26 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,380,027 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

