Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.95 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $1,096.08 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,638,669 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency. Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

