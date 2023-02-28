Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0038

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $274.96 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,685,075 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,653,356.2084944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00380963 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $915.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
