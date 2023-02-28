Lisk Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00005000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $164.94 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000297 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007410 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,761,390 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.