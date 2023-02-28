Liquity USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.99 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $230.51 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 230,293,270 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

