Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Reaches $189.14 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded up 65.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Liquity has traded 95.5% higher against the dollar. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $2.08 or 0.00008963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $189.14 million and $190.05 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,971,872 tokens. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol built on Ethereum that utilizes LQTY, a USD-pegged stablecoin. Ether holders can draw loans in the form of LQTY with algorithmically adjusted redemption and loan issuance fees.”

