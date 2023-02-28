Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 21.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Lincoln Educational Services updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ LINC opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $153.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 405.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

