Lincoln Camagu Mali Sells 3,563 Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali sold 3,563 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $15,997.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lincoln Camagu Mali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Lincoln Camagu Mali sold 605 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $2,722.50.

On Friday, February 17th, Lincoln Camagu Mali sold 12 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $55.56.

NASDAQ:LSAK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 20,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,864. The company has a market capitalization of $288.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $5,742,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lesaka Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

