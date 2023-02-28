LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 113,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 738% from the average daily volume of 13,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark set a C$1.75 price target on LifeSpeak in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price target on LifeSpeak from C$2.25 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LifeSpeak from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on LifeSpeak from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

LifeSpeak Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$33.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

LifeSpeak Company Profile

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.