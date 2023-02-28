Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.80 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $17.80 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for $1,808.42 or 0.07713560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

