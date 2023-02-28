LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna downgraded LendingTree from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.71.

LendingTree Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ TREE opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $129.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 74.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 247.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 57.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.