LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna downgraded LendingTree from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.71.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $408.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $129.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,935.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 65,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 74.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 247.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LendingTree by 57.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

