Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
NYSE LEJU opened at $1.20 on Friday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.
Leju Company Profile
