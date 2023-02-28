LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Update

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 1,180.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,428. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Get LDH Growth Corp I alerts:

Institutional Trading of LDH Growth Corp I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDHA. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,189,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 384,652 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 73.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,121,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 736,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 603,484 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 735,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LDH Growth Corp I

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LDH Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LDH Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.