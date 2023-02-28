Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lam Research worth $27,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lam Research Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $482.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.74. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.