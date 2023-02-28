L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 346.5% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the third quarter valued at $242,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in L’Air Liquide by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIQUY shares. Barclays lowered their target price on L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($174.47) to €163.00 ($173.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

AIQUY stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 424,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,789. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

