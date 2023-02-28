Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is BVF Inc. IL’s 4th Largest Position

BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553,846 shares during the period. Kymera Therapeutics comprises about 4.2% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.09% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $102,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 918,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at $28,814,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

KYMR stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.03. 76,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,683. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.90.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

