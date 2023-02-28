KuCoin Token Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $861.11 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.75 or 0.00037696 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KuCoin Token (KCS) is a cryptocurrency created by the KuCoin exchange that provides its holders with various benefits such as discounted trading fees, rewards from promotional activities, and dividends from trading fees generated by the platform. Additionally, KCS holders can participate in the KuCoin Community Chain (KCC) ecological plan, a decentralized blockchain network that aims to promote the development of the KuCoin economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

