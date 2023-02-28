Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $89.59 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 67023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.14.

The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

In other news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total value of $1,788,974.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,664,105.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,974.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,664,105.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 22,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.77, for a total transaction of $1,788,893.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,702,888.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,599. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 214.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 62.1% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 23.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 16.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 12.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

