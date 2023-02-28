Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $119.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $136,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,059,126.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Krystal Biotech news, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $846,817.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,349,394.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $136,561.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,706,201 shares in the company, valued at $137,059,126.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock worth $5,704,599. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.