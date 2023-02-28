Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 64.98% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.
Kosmos Energy Trading Up 13.1 %
KOS opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.82. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on KOS. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.97.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.
