Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.40-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion. Koppers also updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.40 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on KOP. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.
Koppers Trading Up 2.5 %
KOP stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $35.21. 188,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,854. Koppers has a twelve month low of $20.11 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60.
Koppers Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Koppers by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
