Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barrington Research to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE KOP traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $35.89. 157,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,786. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Koppers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.