KonPay (KON) Trading Up 3.8% This Week

KonPay (KON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. KonPay has a total market cap of $120.09 million and approximately $19.01 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.