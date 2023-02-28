Kokoswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $88.11 Million (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Kokoswap has a market cap of $88.11 million and $2,209.57 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

