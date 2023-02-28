Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €60.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) received a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) price target on Knorr-Bremse in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Knorr-Bremse Trading Down 1.5 %

KBX traded down €0.98 ($1.04) on Tuesday, reaching €65.80 ($70.00). 183,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €59.01 and its 200-day moving average is €52.56. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. Knorr-Bremse has a twelve month low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a twelve month high of €80.24 ($85.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

