Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 27,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,526. Knorr-Bremse has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $21.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNRRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Knorr-Bremse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($79.79) to €69.00 ($73.40) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

