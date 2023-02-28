Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Down 2.2%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €9.99 ($10.63) and last traded at €9.99 ($10.63). Approximately 175,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.21 ($10.86).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($10.96) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($13.19) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $996.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

