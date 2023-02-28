Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 139,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 212,121 shares.The stock last traded at $29.77 and had previously closed at $28.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%.

In related news, insider Todd Carpenter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,192,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter valued at about $811,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at $599,000.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.