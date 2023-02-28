Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $111.40

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.40 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 113.92 ($1.37), with a volume of 2109096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.40 ($1.44).

Kin and Carta Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £202.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.29.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves agriculture, financial services, industrial, insurance, private equity, public, retail, and healthcare sectors.

