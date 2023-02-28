Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €595.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €595.00 ($632.98) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €560.00 ($595.74) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €770.00 ($819.15) target price on Kering in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €620.00 ($659.57) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €625.00 ($664.89) target price on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €650.00 ($691.49) price objective on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Kering Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EPA:KER traded up €7.60 ($8.09) on Tuesday, hitting €561.40 ($597.23). 182,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €539.40 and its 200 day moving average is €518.52. Kering has a 1-year low of €231.35 ($246.12) and a 1-year high of €417.40 ($444.04).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

