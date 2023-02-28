Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY remained flat at $12.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.14.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha
