Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KAIKY remained flat at $12.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

