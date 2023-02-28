Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) vs. Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Financial Analysis

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) and Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kamada and Relmada Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $103.64 million 1.82 -$2.23 million ($0.23) -18.35 Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.75 million ($5.84) -0.58

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than Relmada Therapeutics. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relmada Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 0 0 0 N/A Relmada Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kamada and Relmada Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 501.17%. Given Relmada Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Relmada Therapeutics is more favorable than Kamada.

Volatility and Risk

Kamada has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Kamada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Kamada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kamada and Relmada Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada -8.91% 0.91% 0.51% Relmada Therapeutics N/A -78.53% -72.06%

Summary

Kamada beats Relmada Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications. The company was founded by Paolo Manfredi on May 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

