Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 76,356 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 0.12% of Juniper Networks worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 21.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 524,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 91,793 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 150.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 40,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 144.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,000,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 590,453 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 372.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 72,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.
Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.4 %
Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.
Juniper Networks Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks
In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.
Juniper Networks Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.
