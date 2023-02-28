JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 228,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 57,507 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 31,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.72.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.91. 2,988,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,516,585. The company has a market capitalization of $420.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

