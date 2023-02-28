JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target to $17.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.3 %

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.05.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

See Also

