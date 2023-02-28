Joystick (JOY) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0943 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $19.32 million and $25,865.39 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00031844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00042317 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00218708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,438.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08128798 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,996.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

