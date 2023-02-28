John M. Childress II Sells 5,000 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NPO stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.11. 85,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

