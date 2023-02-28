John H. Anderson Sells 1,389 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

QCR Price Performance

QCRH traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. 31,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,531. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $907.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.83 and a one year high of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 26.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 747.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,129,000 after acquiring an additional 622,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in QCR by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 134,236 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,893,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

