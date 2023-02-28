Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 119.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JOBY. Barclays cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.
NYSE JOBY opened at $4.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43. Joby Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 48.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
