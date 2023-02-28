JMP Securities Cuts American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target to $38.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.26.

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 107,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 953,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,221 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 429.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,971,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

