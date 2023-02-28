J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of J&J Snack Foods worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on JJSF. StockNews.com cut J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
J&J Snack Foods Stock Down 0.1 %
J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $351.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 3.03%. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.
J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.13%.
J&J Snack Foods Profile
J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J&J Snack Foods (JJSF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.