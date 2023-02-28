Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of FRO opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.32. Frontline has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $18.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Frontline had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 6.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth $89,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

