Jefferies Financial Group Increases Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Price Target to $5.00

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

NYSE:NAT opened at $4.35 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $841.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.79%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,571 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $8,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 2,535,052 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,405,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,464,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after buying an additional 2,225,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

