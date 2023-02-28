JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.30

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.30 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 76404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Separately, TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 41,751 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $757,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,521,000. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 8,621,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,805,000 after acquiring an additional 349,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after acquiring an additional 438,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after acquiring an additional 692,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,714,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after acquiring an additional 892,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. Its strategy is to invest in assets within metro-served submarkets in the Washington, DC metropolitan area with high barriers to entry and vibrant urban amenities.

