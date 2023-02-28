James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.
James River Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a market cap of $839.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.44. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JRVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Compass Point cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.
James River Group Company Profile
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
