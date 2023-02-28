Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 4.4% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,302,000 after purchasing an additional 723,356 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,979,000 after purchasing an additional 383,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,175 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.55. The stock had a trading volume of 158,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

